Ann Hanson, 74

Ann Hanson, age 74 of Little Sauk, MN passed into her new life on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 from the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN surrounded by her family.

Ann Maree Holm was born on January 18, 1942 in Spirit Lake, IA to Milo and Helen (Hartle) Holm. She moved as a young girl to a farm her folks bought near Little Sauk, MN. She attended Long Prairie High School. She married Lowell ‘Buzz’ Hanson on August 12, 1958 and raised a son and a daughter. Ann enjoyed working on the farm and raised livestock and did dairy farming. She loved to be outdoors, especially mowing lawn or planting flowers and she also raised a large vegetable garden each season. She canned and baked many wonderful meals for her family. She loved becoming a grandma and doted over her five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She made many sewing and crocheted projects and loved to read and record things in her journal. Ann liked to socialize and enjoyed getting together with friends and neighbors for card games and visiting.

There was no kinder or more loving wife, mother, grandma, sister or friend and she will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lowell ‘Buzz’ Hanson of Little Sauk; children, Kevin (Sandi) Hanson of Long Prairie, Cindy (Joe) Ecklund of Osakis; 5 grandchildren, Misty (Greg) Niznick of Long Prairie, Tracy (Ted) Drayna of Osakis, Shane Ecklund of Eagan, Nikki (Derek) Pesta of Moorhead and Amanda Keller of Milwaukee, WI; 3 great grandchildren, Brinley and Zoey Drayna, Reeve Pesta; sisters, Sharon (Arnie) Walther of Round Prairie, Anita (Wayne) Bundy of Bovey, Diann (Fred) Johnson of Hastings; sister-in-law, LoAnn Hoeschen and brother-in-law, Richard Hanson, both of Long Prairie; many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Milo and Helen Holm.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Osakis with Rev. Steve Hilde officiating. Musicians are organist, Ellen Bangtson and soloist, Dana Hetland. Urn bearer is Shane Ecklund. Inurnment is at the Calvary Cemetery in Little Sauk, MN. A gathering time will begin at the church starting at 10 am on Thursday morning.

Arrangements by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.