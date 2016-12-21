Baked Chops and Fries

6 bone-in pork chops (1-inch thick)

1/2 tsp. seasoned salt

1 jar (8 oz.) processed cheese sauce

1/2 c. milk

4 c. frozen cottage fries

1 can (2.8 oz.) french fried onions, divided

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen broccoli, florets

Brown pork chops in oil. Sprinkle with seasoned salt. In a bowl, combine the cheese sauce and milk until blended, spread into a greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Top with cottage fries and half the onions. Arrange broccoli and pork chops over the top. Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining onions. Bake 10 minutes longer or until meat is no longer pink and broccoli is tender.