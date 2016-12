3/4 c. crushed saltines (about 20 crackers)

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage

3 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 boneless pork loin chops (1/2 inch thick)

1/4 c. vegetable oil

In a bowl, combine the cracker crumbs, thyme, pepper and sage. Spread mustard on both sides of pork chops; coat with crumb mixture. In a skillet, cook pork chops in oil over medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes on each side or until golden brown and juices run clear. Makes 4 servings.