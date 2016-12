Pork chops

1 can cream of celery soup

Cabbage

Potatoes

1/2 c. milk

Mushrooms, optional

Brown pork chops, season and make a little gravy from drippings. Cut up cabbage and potatoes. Layer in casserole dish. Combine soup and milk and pour over. Put pork chops on top and top with gravy. Top with mushrooms if desired. Bake at 350° for 1-1/2 – 2 hours, depending on shallowness of dish.