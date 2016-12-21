Jacob Wolbeck, 21

Jacob Dale “Jake” Wolbeck, age 21 of Melrose, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 19, 2016.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the church.

Jacob Dale Wolbeck was born January 9, 1995 in Willmar, Minnesota to Duane and Gail (Clear) Wolbeck. He graduated from Melrose High School in 2013 and earned his Commercial Driver License from Alexandria Technical College. Jake purchased a house in St. Cloud and was working as a truck driver for Northern Metal Recycling.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Jake enjoyed working on his truck, using and fixing his RC cars and drones, and gaming with his brothers and cousin. He enjoyed the outdoors where he would spend time fishing, shooting clay pigeons, target practice with recurve bow, but most of all, loved spending time with his family, Chelsea, and his best friends, Justin and Travis.

Survivors include his parents, Duane and Gail Wolbeck of Melrose; long-time girlfriend, Chelsea Brunotte of St. Cloud; brothers and sister, Justin Wolbeck of Waite Park, Jessica Wolbeck of Waite Park, and Joshua Wolbeck of Melrose; and many loving relatives and friends.

Jake was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Marilyn Wolbeck and Harold and Geraldine Clear; and aunt, Edith Clear Feghoul.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.