4 c. cubed cooked peeled potatoes

2 c. diced fully cooked ham

1/2 c. mayonnaise or salad dressing

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

2 c. (8 oz.) shredded mozzarella cheese

n a large skillet, combine the potatoes, ham, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Cook and stir over medium low heat until heated through. Stir in cheese until melted. Yield: 4 servings.