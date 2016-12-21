Stuffed Pork Chops

12 pork chops, browned and seasoned

10 slices of bread, soaked in water, remove excess water

Add the following to the soft bread:

1/2 c. cream of mushroom soup

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

1 c. chopped celery

1/2 tsp. sage

1/2 c. chopped onion

2 tsp. salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

Dash of pepper

1-1/2 c. Minute Rice

Mix all together. Bake in a roaster with the browned pork chops. Bake for 1 to 1-1/2 hours at 350°. Make gravy with the drippings from pork chops and the other half of mushroom soup. Put a scoop of dressing on each chop with gravy.