Stuffed Pork Chops

12 pork chops, browned and seasoned
10 slices of bread, soaked in water, remove excess water
Add the following to the soft bread:
1/2 c. cream of mushroom soup
1 tsp. poultry seasoning
1 c. chopped celery
1/2 tsp. sage
1/2 c. chopped onion
2 tsp. salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
Dash of pepper
1-1/2 c. Minute Rice
Mix all together. Bake in a roaster with the browned pork chops. Bake for 1 to 1-1/2 hours at 350°. Make gravy with the drippings from pork chops and the other half of mushroom soup. Put a scoop of dressing on each chop with gravy.