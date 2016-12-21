Sweet & Sour Pork Chops

1 (20 oz.) can pineapple chunks, drained, reserve juice

4 (1-inch thick) loin or rib pork chops

1/2 green pepper, cut in chunks

1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

1-1/4 c. catsup

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed

4 medium carrots, sliced

Cook pineapple juice, catsup, brown sugar and vinegar in medium saucepan 5 minutes until hot and flavors have blended. Add carrots, pineapple and green peppers. Remove from heat. Brown pork chops in oil in large skillet. Arrange pork chops in single layer in shallow baking dish. Spread pineapple – vegetable mixture over top. Cover with foil and bake in preheated 350° oven for 1 hour or until chops are done and vegetables are crisp-tender. Serve with rice.