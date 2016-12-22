Bertha Bueckers, 73

Bertha C. Bueckers, age 73 of Melrose, died peacefully surrounded by her family after complications from Parkinson’s Disease on Monday, December 19, 2016 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 23 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Freeport with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating and Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. concelebrating. Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Bertha Catherine Doll was born July 4, 1943 in St. Martin, Minnesota to Henry and Anna (Fuchs) Doll. On May 7, 1963, she was united in marriage to Ervin Bueckers at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Bertha and Erv owned and operated Buecker’s Recycling and Buecker’s City Sanitation. Bertha was very active in the community where she was involved with the local food shelves and Project Give a Gift. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose and the Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050 Auxiliary. Bertha enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Ervin Bueckers of Melrose; sons, Ervin (Selena) Bueckers, Jr. of Melrose and Brian (Melissa) Bueckers, Sr. of Avon; grandchildren, Corey (Cheryl), Kyle (Kayla), Eric, Tiffany, Ashley (Robert), Amber, and Brian, Jr. “B.J.” (Leah) Bueckers; five great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald “Clem” (Mary) Doll of Avon and Roman (Sheila) Doll of Melrose; and sisters, Leona (Ronald) Maidl of Avon and Lorraine (Clarence) Fischer of Melrose.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Doll.

Serving as casket bearers will be Corey, Kyle, Eric, Tiffany, Brian Jr., and Ashley Bueckers. Cross bearer will be Amber Bueckers and scripture bearer will be Kaiya Bueckers.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.