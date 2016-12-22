Jay Bodle, 45

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2016 at American Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for Jay L. Bodle, age 45, who passed away on Monday. Rev. Bill Bakewicz will officiate and burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Clotho. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at American Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Jay Lee Bodle was born June 21, 1971 in Browerville, Minnesota, the son of Norman “Pat” and Darlene (West) Bodle. He grew up and attended school in Long Prairie, graduating in 1989. He married Julie Barthel on July 15, 1989 in Long Prairie. Jay worked for Long Prairie Oil Company from 1987 to 2000, and was employed at RR Donnelly as a very proud sheet-fed pressman from 2000 to present.

Jay was a true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, his wood pile, his land, camping, 4-wheeling, keeping the squirrel and bird feeders filled, sitting by the garden eating his veggies, and many other outdoor activities. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and being “Papa Jay”.

Jay is survived by his wife, Julie of Long Prairie; children, Heather (Mike) Luebesmier of Long Prairie; and Kyle (Kate Hillig) Bodle of Long Prairie; his mother, Darlene Bodle of Long Prairie; sisters, Charlene (Steve) Rosenow of Nelson; and Ardyne (Greg) Bruder of Long Prairie; four grandchildren, Keisen, Kailey, Kolten and one on the way, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father and an infant sister Berdyna Bodle.

