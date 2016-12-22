Kenneth Rosenow, 77

Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Friday, December 23, 2016 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for Kenneth R. Rosenow, age 77, who passed away on Monday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Long Praire. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm, Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Kenneth Roland Rosenow was born November 26, 1939 in Long Prairie, Minnesota, the son of George C. and Lydia M. (Busacker) Rosenow. He grew up and attended country school near Gutches Grove and graduated from Long Prairie High School. Kenneth drove the feed truck for Norris Hatchery, to raise money for the first tractor and milking machines on the farm. He farmed in Reynolds Township and later worked at the Albany Sales Barn. He then started his true passion, driving the Amish on local and long distance trips.

Kenneth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he ushered and served on the Board of Education. He served on the Reynolds Creamery Board, Aid Association for Lutherans Board, and the American Dairy Association Board. He loved to plant flowers and planted them wherever he could. He enjoyed bus trips with Wanda and collecting and buying gifts for his family and friends. His true love was his horses, which he started farming with. He collected many salt and pepper shakers, and many horse figurines, some of which were on the dash of his truck.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Wanda of Long Prairie; children, Wayne Rosenow of Sartell; Connie (Matt Saari) Wesmann of Big Lake; Kim (Tim) Kedrowski of Long Prairie; and Curtis (Jessica) Rosenow of Long Prairie; siblings, Marland Rosenow of Minneapolis; Darrell (Mary) Rosenow of St. Peter; and Mavis Zellgert of Browerville; grandchildren, Benjamin Rosenow, Tiffany Rosenow, Jessica, Alicia, and Emma Kedrowski, and Ashton, Tanner, and Carter Rosenow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, George JR. “Dutch”, Dale, Dewayne “Spike”, and infant baby Elvin.

Obituary and on-line guestbook available at www.williamsdingmann.com.