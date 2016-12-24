First Christmas away from home was turning point

Now that I have a lifetime’s supply of Christmases under my belt, I think I have it figured out.

We start out in this world wanting to get something. I can recall wanting this and wanting that from Santa.

I can remember Santa coming to our house early one Christmas Eve, our dog barking at him persistently, and me, 4-or-5 years old, crying inconsolably, sure that Santa would never come again because of our dog.

My earliest Christmases revolved around going to my aunt and uncle’s for dinner on Christmas Eve. My aunt served homemade lefse, and it was the only time I ate lefse during the entire year.

After dinner, in those days, our church held its Christmas pageant on the evening of Christmas Eve. I recall little about it except that, as compensation for singing a few Christmas carols, all of us children received a paper bag with an apple, an orange plus a few pieces of candy. That little bag just whetted my appetite for the gifts to come.

I remember very few gifts, but two stand out from when I was 5. I received a pedal-powered International Harvester tractor. I remember being upset with my brother because for the first week, at age 14, he rode it around the basement, and I had difficulty getting him off it.

However, he also gave me a gift that changed my life, so I couldn’t stay too made at him. His present to me was lumber and two basketball rims, which he used to build a small basketball court for me in our basement. I have modest athletic talent, but by the time I was in third grade, I could shoot baskets as well as anybody in my class. Even today, shooting baskets remains my favorite form of physical activity.

But as for all the other gifts I received growing up, I have little memory of them. What I do remember is my first Christmas spent away from friends and family. I was 24 and serving in the U.S. Navy. My first two Christmases in the Navy, my ship was tied up to the pier in San Diego, so I was able to fly home on leave. The third year, my shipmates and I were riding around the Western Pacific. Just by chance, we spent Christmas on Okinawa.

And even more by chance, my first friend growing up, Bob, was stationed on that U.S.-occupied Japanese island with the U.S. Army.

I am five months older, but we grew up across the street from each other. From our earliest days, our mothers put us in the playpen together. We walked to school almost every school day of our lives, and we played school athletics together.

In those days, there was no Scype, no satellite uplink for phone conversations. There were just thousands of lonely soldiers and sailors sprinkled around the globe.

Bob had a car and picked me up at the pier. We went to a restaurant that served Kobe beef and had a great dinner, then sat in a bar and traded memories.

We remembered the night his sister, several years older, directed a neighborhood Christmas pageant. We were probably no more than 4, so were assigned one of the lower roles on the cast list, that of shepherds. That meant we were on stage early, and then off.

Standing behind the crowd of parents seated in their basement, we came up with a brilliant idea. We were standing next to the light switch, and plunged the basement into total darkness. We thought it was hilarious; his sister did not.

I think that night on Okinawa was the turning point for me, the time I realized that the best part of Christmas isn’t in the getting, but in the giving. I would have given almost anything to be with my family that night, but being with one of my best friends made it easier.

Several years later, I had a family of my own. I remember assembling small rocking chairs for them one year and a Big Wheels for my son another year.

My greatest joys then came from seeing the excitement when children received their gifts. One Christmas morning, our son, then 5, was in such a frenzy that he would open one gift, shriek with delight, throw it down, then step on it as he ran to the tree to grab another, over and over.

Another Christmas, several years later, our daughter only opened a few gifts with the rest of us, holding off until we were done, and then holding court for another hour, opening more gifts than I had ever seen before. That one Christmas alone, she received enough clothes to fill an entire closet.

Eventually, our children blessed us with grandchildren, The anticipation and the excitement have continued. I want for nothing, so would be happy only so long as I am with family. Yet, our kids follow our lead and try to come up with thoughtful gifts.

We talk a lot this time of year about faith, hope and charity, the lessons most Christians have learned, but not always adopted.

What I have learned over the years, however, is that the greatest joys in life come from the giving of ourselves, our talents and our gifts, not the getting.

I hope someone gives you something this Christmas, but even if they don’t, I hope you find the greater joy in giving something — whether faith, hope or charity —to others.