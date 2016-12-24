‘Silent Night’: more than just a song to Spring Hill man

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

Whenever the song "Silent Night" is sung or played, Werner Gruber, the great-great-great-great-grandson of its composer, Franz Gruber, is reminded of the history behind the song and about his heritage. Pictured are Marilyn, left, and Werner Gruber.

When organist Franz Gruber of Oberdorf bei Salzburg, Austria, was preparing for Mass, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1818, he discovered that the organ was not working properly.

“Church mice had gotten into it,” said Marilyn Gruber, wife of Franz’ great-great-great-great-grandson, Werner, 81, of Spring Hill.

In an attempt to still have music at the evening’s Mass, Fr. Joseph Mohr gave Franz a poem he had written two years earlier. It was to those lyrics Franz composed the melody of “Stille Nacht” (Silent Night).

Instead of organ music, the sound of a lonely guitar filled the St. Nicholas Church that evening when Mohr and Franz performed “Silent Night” for the first time.

“When you hear a song, you may not always think about the story behind it or how it came to be,” Werner said.

Mohr liked Franz’ composition so much that he ordered the song to be sung at all Christmas programs. But even though the song quickly became known in local settings, it took a few years before it was spread to other countries, Marilyn said.

Today, “Stille Nacht” has been translated into over 100 languages and is the most sung song across the globe on Christmas Eve, Werner said.

The song was translated into English in 1859 by John Freeman Young, an Episcopal priest at the Trinity Church in New York City. It is the most frequently sung version today and contains three verses compared to Mohr’s original six, Marilyn said.

Werner said the life of Franz wasn’t always the easiest. Born Nov. 25, 1787, in the Austrian village of Hochburg, he was the son of linen weavers, Josef and Maria Gruber.

“His dad didn’t want him to be a singer. He wanted him to continue in the weaving trade,” he said.

Seeing the talent her son possessed, Werner said Franz’ mom snuck him out of the house during the night to take music lessons from the Hochburger schoolteacher, Andreas Peterlechner.

“But when Franz was asked to play at a wedding, his dad got all dressed up and went with him. After hearing him play, his dad was so proud of him,” Werner said.

There is no doubt that “Silent Night” has touched many hearts. In one way, it has temporarily also ceased warfare.

“During World War I, they stopped the war temporarily on Christmas Eve and the song ‘Silent Night’ was sung. It was a silent and a holy night,” Werner said.

As part of the Christmas Truce Dec. 24, 1914, it is believed soldiers from opposing sides met in no man’s land and exchanged gifts, he said.

Werner’s Grandpa Stephen Gruber immigrated to the United States sometime in 1881 or 1882. Other family members came, as well.

“They traveled in groups,” he said. “He bought 160 acres west of Lake Henry for $1,000,” Werner said.

The Grubers had a chance to visit Austria in 1987 when their son, Gene, competed in plowing in Bad Deutsch.

“It was exciting to visit Austria,” Werner said. “We also ate at the Gruber Cafe in Oberdorf.”

The language was not an issue for Werner, since he grew up speaking German.

Werner grew up on a dairy farm with three older sisters in the Spring Hill area. When he was 2, their dad, Frank, 38, died of leukemia, their mom, Freda, continued to run the farm.

“Mom kept that farm going with the help of some hired men,” he said.

Werner continued farming for many years. He also met Marilyn and the two married 58 years ago.

Carrying on the Gruber generation, they had eight children. A ninth child, baby John, was born prematurely in 1964, and died after a day and a half. It is a loss that is still felt today.

About 10 years ago, Marilyn purchased a plaque of “Silent Night” at a garage sale. To the Grubers, it is more than just a song.