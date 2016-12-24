Todd County ‘2016 Outstanding Conservationists’ protect lake

Lois Thielen, left, and John Kunstleben received an award for being named as Todd County’s “2016 Outstanding Conservationists.” They installed a waste management area as a way of protecting Big Swan Lake from potential runoff.

By Sheila McCoy, Staff Writer

Every year, the Natural Resources and Conservation Services (NRCS) in counties across Minnesota selects one farm family worthy of its conservation title.

This year, NRCS in Todd County selected John Kunstleben and his wife, Lois Thielen of Grey Eagle, as “2016 Outstanding Conservationists of the Year.” It was mainly in response to their latest conservation project to protect Big Swan Lake near their farming operation.

“The purpose of the conservation project was basically to keep runoff from going to the lakeshore,” Kunstleben said.

The waste management system the two planned would also help control the loss of nutrients and would allow the couple to collect them and in turn, use them as fertilizer.

It was a project that required their unwavering dedication. They also wouldn’t have been able to complete the project had they not made the decision to get rid of most of their cows in 2014.

Thielen said it wasn’t the first time she and Kunstleben had decided to move away from milking cows. They had previously made a similar transition in 2003 and in 2011.

“But we just kept coming back to it for different reasons,” Thielen said.

With just two people milking about 94 cows, Kunstleben said it took them about three hours. In addition, she was also feeding about 20 calves by the bottle. They raised steers, as well.

Even though the couple believed in caring for the land and protecting soil and water, Kunstleben said at first they hadn’t been too keen on starting the conservation project. After all, it was a rather large project, but looking back in hindsight, it is a project they are happy they completed.

Kunstleben said since the barn sits on a hill, they were able to use the natural slope for the cows’ manure to collect in the waste storage area. Slabs were placed on the top and on the bottom of the hill, where the runoff from the cows goes through sediments.

Because of the placement of the waste storage area, Kunstleben and Thielen had to re-route the animals’ paths to the different pastures.

“This is different for us this way, because we are used to the animals being able to just walk on to their pasture down below,” she said. “It took us a while to get our head around it at first. We had to figure it out ahead of time.”

The ground had to be leveled where the waste storage area was made in concrete, Kunstleben said.

What brought on the idea for the project was hearing the county’s overall concern about manure runoff.

Thielen said she and Kunstleben worked with the members of the Big Swan Lake Improvement Association, who were concerned about the possibility of runoff into the lake. Working together, toward the project, Thielen said the Lake Association of Big Swan Lake donated $5,000 to their project.

“That was very nice,” she said.

“When you’re in agriculture, you really don’t want to do harm,” Kunstleben said.

“You are a part of the Earth. Yes, you might take something from it, but you have to give something back,” Thielen said.

“We’re really proud of what they have done. This is something they did voluntarily,” said Todd County NCRS Director Tim Stieber.

Even though the couple sold their cows in 2014, they have now purchased several and are back to milking.

“I think next time we quit will be the last time. We’ll see,” Thielen said.