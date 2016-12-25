We would like to thank everyone who gave us comfort during the difficult time of LaDonna’s passing: Patton-Schad Funeral Home for the loving care and respect they showed, Pastor Porter for his guidance, Rosie and Elaine for granting a final request, Kitty, Jan and all her friends who visited and helped in the last weeks, Hospice nurses Darlene and Tracey, the classes of 2007 and 2014 for the flowers, the church ladies for the lunch and everyone who brought food, said a prayer or gave a memorial. You helped ease our sorrow.

The Family of

LaDonna Wessel.