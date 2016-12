On behalf of the Bonnie Hughes Family, we would like to sincerely thank all that cared for her during her illness: Dr. Kurt Schwieters, Dr. Moellentine, the nurses and the entire staff at CentraCare Melrose.

We would also like to thank the staff at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home, especially Linda, Father Marv Enneking and all that attended her visitation and/or funeral service and those that gave flowers, gifts or memorials.

The Frank Hughes Family