Mary Warner, 90

Mary D. Warner, age 90, of Sauk Centre, passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Riverview Manor Apartments in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27th at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church Upper Gathering Room in Sauk Centre.

Mary Dorothy Chisholm was born February 9, 1926 in Sauk Centre to Kenneth Donald and Ida Elizabeth (Kiffmeyer) Chisholm. Following high school, she began studying to become a nurse in Duluth, Minnesota and completed her Licensed Practical Nurse program in St. Cloud, Minnesota. On December 20, 1945, Mary was united in marriage to her husband, Charles P. “Chuck” Warner in Villard, Minnesota. She was the proud mother of three children.

Her first nursing job was in the St. Michael’s Hospital in Sauk Centre. As the children grew up and attended school, she continued to work as a nurse. For a period of time, she also worked as a clerk in the local Ben Franklin store. In 1968, their family moved to Arizona were Mary worked at the Yavapai Community Hospital, Yavapai Community Clinic and later at Whipple VA Hospital from where she would retire. When Mary begin to have serious health concerns, she and Chuck chose to move back to Sauk Centre, MN to be close to family and friends. Quilting, sewing, fishing, camping, playing cards or dice were some of her favorite pastimes. She was a whiz at completing any type of word or jigsaw puzzle! Spending time with her family and participating at church were her priorities. She also enjoyed visiting and staying connected with friends throughout the countryside.

She was a member of St Paul’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and the American Legion Post 67 Auxiliary as well as the VFW Post Auxiliary in Osakis, MN.

Survivors include her children, Dorothy (Tom) Sills of Sauk Centre, John (Carol) Warner of Upsala, and Nancy (Fred) Theis of Sauk Centre; twelve grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sisters, Catherine Lindholm Talborg and Bette (Tom Limberis) Chisholm all of Minneapolis; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Warner on November 28, 1992; grandsons, John C. Warner, Jr. and Johnny Ray Sills; and her parents, Kenneth and Ida Chisholm.

Serving as casket bearers will be Charles Theis, Curtis Theis, Chrissy Cleveland, Charity Reger, Cari Warner, Johnna Warner, and Wendy Sills Middendorf with Cathie Rainier, Justin Warner, Ashley Warner, Jennifer Warner, and Karen Warner Rahn acting as honorary casket bearers. Cross bearer will be Austin Middendorf with Jesse Sills as Scripture bearer. Serving as gift bearers will be Calvin Theis, Ashland Theis, and Bo Cleveland. Kathy Krebsbach will be reading the scriptures and Cathie Rainier will pray the petitions.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.