1 lrg. bunch fresh broccoli, sliced

1 (8 oz.) bottle Wish-Bone Italian dressing

1 (6 oz.) jar mushrooms, sliced

1 can ripe olives, sliced

1 pkg. dry Italian seasoning

1 c. celery, sliced

Cherry tomatoes

Place ingredients in large bowl and marinate with dressing and seasoning. Cover and keep in refrigerator overnight. When serving, cut cherry tomatoes in halves and add to salad.