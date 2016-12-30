Cherry Chicken Pasta Salad

1 Tbsp. oil

1-1/4 c. mayonnaise

1 (2.25 lb.) pkg. frozen chicken breast

1-1/4 c. creamy poppy seed dressing

1-(16 oz.) box rotini pasta

1-1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 c. chopped celery

1/4 tsp. pepper

3/4 c. chopped red onion

1 c. toasted walnuts, chopped

1 (5 oz.) pkg. dried cherries

Heat oil and brown and cook chopped chicken or can use 2 cans of chicken. Cook pasta according to package directions. Rinse with cold water. Drain. Combine chicken, pasta, celery, onion and cherries. Combine mayonnaise, poppy seed dressing, salt and pepper. Fold 1-3/4 c. dressing into salad. Reserve the remaining dressing. Refrigerate, covered several hours or overnight. Just before serving fold in walnuts and remaining dressing.