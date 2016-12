Cauliflower, cut into bite size pieces

Broccoli, cut into bite size pieces

Black olives, sliced

1 lb. multi-colored rotini noodles, cooked

1 lb. imitation crab meat

2 pkgs. cooked baby shrimp, optional

Dressing:

1 jar Kraft Miracle Whip

1 env. Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix

3 Tbsp. vinegar

1/2 c. to 1 c. sugar, to taste

Mix together first 5 – 6 ingredients in large bowl. In separate bowl, prepare dressing. Stir everything together and serve or refrigerate.