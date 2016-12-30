Layered Pasta Salad

3 c. medium shell pasta, cooked, drained

1 large red onion, sliced

1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen peas, thawed, drained

1/4 orange pepper, chopped

1/4 yellow pepper, chopped

1 pkg. (6-8 oz) meat, optional (ham is good)

1/2 c. Miracle Whip

1/2 c. Ranch dressing

1 c. Three cheese crumbles

1 c. halved grape tomatoes

Bacon crumbles

Layer pasta, onions, peas, peppers and ham in 3-quart serving bowl, set aside. Mix miracle whip and dressing, spread over salad to seal. Top with cheese, tomatoes and bacon, cover. Refrigerate several hours or until chilled. Toss gently before serving.