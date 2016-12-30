Mexican Pasta Salad

1/2 lb. rotini or other spiral pasta

1 Tbsp. jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 tomatoes, seeded and diced

1-1/2 c. frozen corn, thawed

2 carrots, peeled and shredded

3/4 c. chili powder

1/4 c. red onion, chopped

1 c. fresh chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until pasta is al dente. Rinse with cold water and drain. Add diced tomatoes, corn, shredded carrots and chopped red onions, and mix well. In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine Dijon mustard, lime juice, minced jalapeno pepper, chili powder and ground cumin. Shake vigorously and pour dressing over pasta mixture. Add fresh chopped cilantro and toss until evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Makes four servings.