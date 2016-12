Slaw Salad

Salad:

1 bag shredded cabbage or broccoli slaw

1 pkg. green onions, rinsed and chopped

1 pkg. beef Ramen noodles

1/3 c. sesame seeds

4 oz. sliced almonds or sunflower seeds

Dressing:

1/2 c. sugar

1/2 c. oil

1/4 c. vinegar

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

Beef flavoring packet from Ramen noodles

Toss all salad ingredients, except Ramen noodles, together. Mix dressing ingredients in bowl or shake well in a jar. Pour dressing over salad. Refrigerate several hours before serving. Crush Ramen noodles and sprinkle over salad just before serving.