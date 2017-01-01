2016 crash lands

In the history of Flight of Fancy Airlines, never have we had so many crash landings as we did on Ride 2016. As you stagger from the wreckage, we want to thank you for your patronage and your persistence. We also want to thank you for keeping your seat belt fastened at all times. That flight helmet and parachute also came in handy, just like we predicted, eh?

We thought Captain Hillary would be at the controls by now. How were we to know that a passenger with no previous flight experience would hijack the whole process?

So many passengers from the far left and far right on the seating chart deplaned, that the flight became de-stabilized.

Our flight plan did predict turbulence over police shootings and terrorist attacks, and the head winds caused by the Affordable Care Act rising to new heights was also expected.

In the toy airplane industry, we also predicted that no Minnesota professional air force (Twins, Vikings, Wild and Wolves) would win a playoff game (or in the case of the Wild, a series).

But otherwise, we had more crash landings than a drone operator on the day after Christmas.