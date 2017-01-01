Catholics want arsonist exposed

To the editor:

For those who are yet able to think for themselves, it was no surprise that “the experts” found the Church of St. Mary’s structurally sound. That means “church officials” couldn’t come up with anyone who would “sign off” on the opposite opinion.

If you could record the initial reaction of each person at the Dec. 12 meeting by what went on in their hearts, at the moment he/she was first informed that the building was structurally sound, that would be a clear indicator of what they believe that building represents.

To the objective observer, the majority of those present were thrilled by the news. But most shocking was the near despondency of others since many of them were “in the know” prior to the meeting and should have had their “game faces” on.

With this good news, people who are still “Catholic in their hearts” would spontaneously ask the priests to offer masses in thanksgiving and organize novenas to the Mother of God, thanking her for frustrating the plans of the evil one and for using our firefighters as instruments in her intervention.

Is it just a coincidence that among the sad faces at the meeting were those church officials who should be offering these prayer intentions?

But I suppose if I had so carefully planned this scheme only to have it blow up in my face and, worse yet, to be facing the prospect of having to spend all those millions of dollars of insurance money to restore, of all things, the uniquely Catholic interior of the Church of St. Mary, I, too, would be rather glum. How will I ever explain this to the “boss”?

True Catholics want the arsonist and his employer exposed for what they really are. Only then can the healing process begin.

Jerry Winkler

Holdingford