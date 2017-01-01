God bless Trump? No way

To the editor:

I am responding to a letter published in the Dec. 18 Peach .

God bless Trump — who insults and mocks a man with disabilities.

God bless Trump — who never apologized for the comments he made regarding a Gold Star family.God bless Trump — who bragged about grabbing women by the “pussy” (his words, not mine).

God bless Trump — who cheated on his wives.

God bless Trump — who brags about not paying taxes.

God bless Trump — who has 3,500 law suits filed against him.

God bless Trump — who wants to make “America great.” However, his suits, ties and shirts are made in Mexico and China.

God bless Trump — who has not had a “press conference” since July. (That would mean he had to answer without a TelePrompTer.)

God bless Trump — who knows more about ISIS than the generals (the same ones he is now appointing to his cabinet).

God bless Trump — who said the election was “rigged.” And you know what? It was.

Juel C Meyer

Grey Eagle