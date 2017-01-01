‘Tutti Fruitti’ owner treats customers like family

By Sheila McCoy

Staff Writer

[email protected] Marlene Gwost treats her customers like family to make them feel wanted and important. Chosen as “Woman of the Month,” Gwost is known to go above and beyond in service to all those around her.

“It started with just a picnic table underneath the oak tree,” said Marlene Gwost, owner of “Tutti Fruitti Restaurant and Market Farm” in Sauk Centre.

Even though the vegetable farm business started in 1986 with some vegetables for sale on a picnic table, Gwost said she didn’t join full-time until five years ago. At that time, and for the previous 25 years, she had worked for the Stearns County Human Services.

“I loved that job, because I got to interact with people,” she said. “I traveled around and met with clients.”

But the timing for her daughters, Cheryl Messer and Victoria Jacobs, to ask her to come onboard full-time couldn’t have been better.

“The program I worked for ended. Working with the new program would have meant that I would sit in an office in Waite Park all day, just doing computer work,” she said.

Gwost’s passion is people. If she has an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s day, she will seize it in a heartbeat, she said.

It is with that same attitude she now runs Tutti Fruitti.

In the summer, the vegetable farm is full of luscious vegetables and strawberries.

“We have about four acres of strawberries and about 12 for vegetables,” Gwost said. “Everything is sold during the summer on the farm. It’s a self service.”

Some of the produce grown at the farm are asparagus, strawberries, cucumbers, tomatoes, a large variety of peppers, melons, squash, pumpkins, onions and more.

During the first two Saturdays in October for the last five years, the farm has also hosted a “Pumpkin Fun Day.”

Gwost said it was something they wanted to offer for several reasons as their pumpkin sales were increasing. One, there wasn’t a “fest” like it in the area. Secondly, she often got requests for groups to tour the farm.

During the “Pumpkin Fun Fest,” farm tours are offered, along with train rides for children and adults, bouncy houses, games and prizes. It has been an annual tradition for the last five years, she said.

Around Halloween, the farm displays a haunted corn maze for about three weeks. Many people are hired to simply just scare visitors of the maze by their mere presence.

When Gwost joined full-time, she pointed out that even though the business was extremely busy during the summer months, they needed to come up with something to do during the winter months. The result became the kitchen where many people gather to visit and eat. But the one thing that Gwost and the employees at Tutti Fruitti Restaurant and Market Farm give is a sense of belonging, she said.

“We treat our customers like family. It just comes naturally to me to make the customers feel wanted and important,” she said. “I’ve had customers come in and say they’re having a bad day and that they came in here to cheer themselves up.”

Besides family members, the restaurant has nine employees.

“I have the best employees. I couldn’t find any better. They are all friendly and very trustworthy,” Gwost said. “It just seems it comes natural to them to be polite, fun and friendly to all who come in here. I’m very proud of them.”

Gwost said the best part about having the business is interacting with the customers and working with the employees.

“I’ve always enjoyed people,” she said,

Besides owning and operating Tutti Fruitti Restaurant and Market Farm, Gwost keeps busy playing the concertina and singing in the family band, “The Nite Owls.”

It is a band that goes back to the 1930s when Gwost’s father-in-law, Wally Gwost, of Little Falls, led it.

“In 1984, Wally said he wanted to start ‘ The Nite Owls’ back up again. He was retired and wanted my husband, Kevin, and I to join,” Gwost said.

Later that same evening, Wally suffered a massive heart attack and died.

“That’s when we decided to start ‘The Nite Owls,’” Gwost said. “It will be our 33rd year of doing it.”

At first, the band averaged 150 annual shows for about 15 years. But with the business taking off, they have slowed down to performing bout 50 shows annually.

Gwost said for a while their children, Harland, Hector, Sharon, Cheryl, Victoria and Lawrence, were a part of the band, as well.

One of the greatest rewards from performing, Gwost said, is to see the joy many people express when they play and sing.

“Our crowd consists of 60- to 100-year-olds. For many elderly people, this is their form of exercise,” Gwost said. “We’ve also played at many birthday parties where someone is turning 100.”

Gwost said some of the challenges with performing as a band are the road conditions, especially on their way to the show.

“We’ve traveled through storms and blizzards. That often determines what time and how we got home,” she said. “You also hope that everything with the (sound) equipment is working as it should.”

The band usually plays polkas, waltzes, classic country and big modern band music.

Gwost has been chosen as “Woman of the Month” for her great reputation as a business owner who goes above and beyond in service.