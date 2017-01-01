Wants answers about Muslims

To the editor:

On Dec. 19, 2016, a Muslim Turkish policeman murdered Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in Ankara, Turkey.

Bearing in mind this attack, the Berlin truck massacre on same day, the Ohio State University rampage and the many other recent murders and mayhem caused by Muslims, how safe and comfortable do you feel about Muslim police protecting you in the USA? How about running US nuclear power plants or water treatment plants?

Perhaps you believe they are not all like that — which ones are and are not? What should we do to safe guard ourselves?

Should we spend a tremendous amount of time and money vetting Muslims coming into this country? Doing this didn’t save 14 murdered Americans at the San Bernardino attack. The female Muslim terrorist murderer at San Bernardino, Calif., was vetted more vigorously than most with the fiancé visa program.

Have our politicians committed treason to Americans by allowing Muslims into this country? Are they continuing this treason by not deporting all Muslims?

What should we do for justice?

I await your answers.

Teri Adams

Long Prairie