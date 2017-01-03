Case Antonio Cruz was born to Heather and Brandon Cruz of Albany, Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at 8:33 p.m. at CentraCare Health, Melrose. He weighed 5 pounds,

10 ounces and was

19 inches long.

Case is welcomed home by big brother Kipp,

3 years old and big sister Cardi, 4 years old, looking down on us from heaven.

Grandparents are Kevin and Sue Shay of Albany, Randy and Sue Moening of Melrose and Jose Cruz of St. Cloud.

Great-grandparents are Jim and Betty Petermeier of Melrose and Alice Moening of Melrose.