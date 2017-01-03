Lucille Hollenkamp, 85

Lucille A. Hollenkamp, age 85, of Melrose, died Thursday, December 29, 2016, surrounded by her family at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Grey Eagle. Christian Mothers will pray at 5 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.

Lucille Agnes Doege was born March 6, 1931 in West Union, Minnesota to Leo and Abby (Lindemann) Doege. On June 15, 1954, she married LuVerne Hollenkamp at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. After their marriage, the couple resided in Milroy then in St. Cloud, and since June of 1955, they farmed in Melrose Township, Stearns County. Lucille was a homemaker all her life raising their three children. She was a woman of prayer who loved to take and give away photographs. She also loved to read and make newspaper article scrapbooks.

Lucille was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and the Christian Mothers.

Survivors include her husband, LuVerne Hollenkamp of Melrose; children, Eugene (Theresa) Hollenkamp of Sauk Rapids and Joyce (Robert) Hens of Melrose; 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Margaret (Joe) Pachan of Long Prairie, Doris Johnson of Long Prairie, Mary Ann (Edwin) Retka of Browerville, and Joe Doege (LaChelle) of Clearwater.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet “Cookie” Hollen-Weaver on September 21, 2008; grandson, Christopher Hollenkamp; sister, Evelyn Drayna; and infant sister, Cecelia Doege.

Serving as casket bearers will be Jason Hollenkamp, John Hens, Adam Haaf, Thomas Hens, Mary Lachermeier, Amanda Tschida, Stephanie Hens, Jessica Andresen, Cynthia Adams, and Sara Haaf. Cross bearer will be Angela Klasen and scripture bearer will be Jolene Theis. Honorary bearers will be the Christian Mothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.