Urban Toenies, 96

Urban H. “Urb” Toenies, age 96 of Freeport, died Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in St. Rosa.

Urban Henry Toenies was born November 1, 1920 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Gerhard and Wilhelmina (Steinke) Toenies. He farmed the Century Toenies Farm in Millwood Towship, Stearns County all his life. His family celebrated his 96th birthday in November on the farm, and a few days later, he mowed his lawn. His enjoyment was mowing his lawn, driving around the farm in his Polaris Ranger, watching cowboy movies, playing 500, and pull tabs. He also enjoyed visiting with family and friends and going out to eat.

Urban was a member of Holy Name Society and Crosier Apostolate.

Survivors include his sisters, Mary Gerards of Albany and Leona Silbernick of Little Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Urban was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norbert and August Toenies; and sisters, Theckla Scherping, Clara Klaphake, Angeline Klasen, and Adella Klasen.

Serving as casket bearers will be Tom Klaphake, Mark Scherping, Gary Klasen, Denise Thrasher, Leon Toenies, and Brian Silbernick. Cross bearer will be Diane Scepaniak and scripture bearer will be Jerry Klasen. Eucharistic Minister will be Shirley Klaphake. Reader will be Jerry Klasen and gift bearers will be Ken Klaphake and Vern Klasen.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.