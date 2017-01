Andrew Adam Goebel was born to Ashley and Adam Goebel of Avon, January 3, 2017 at 12:49 p.m. at the CentraCare Health, Melrose. He weighed 7 pounds,

8 ounces and was

20-3/4 inches long.

Andrew was welcomed home by his big sisters Aubrey, 10 years old, Alexa, 8 years old, Avery, 6 years old and Adley,

2 years old.

Grandparents are Wes and Judy Dalby of Avon and Elmer and Kathleen Goebel of Albany.

Great-grandparents are Mary Counter of Avon, Theresa Goebel of Albany and Eleanor Thell of Albany.