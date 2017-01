Zoe Marie Franks was born to Miranda and Kellen Franks of Bowlus, January 1 2017, at 3:36 p.m. at CentraCare Health, Melrose. She weighed 8 pounds,

12 ounces and was

20 inches long.

Grandparents are Brian and Lisa Wensmann of Bowlus and Jeff and Jess Franks of Royalton.

Great-grandparents are Alice Moening of Melrose, Donald Wensmann of Bowlus, Beverly Franks of Iowa and Debra Pugsley of St. Cloud.