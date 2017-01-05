Alma Lindstrom, 88

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for Alma S. Lindstrom, age 88, of Long Prairie who passed away Sunday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in the spring. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Alma S. Duda was born March 12, 1928 in Ward Township, Todd County, Minnesota, the daughter of Fred and Anna (Glaeske) Duda. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school, later graduating from Long Prairie High School. After high school, Alma worked at the Federal Reserve in Minneapolis and later at the bank in Staples. She married Kenneth Lindstrom on June 10, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. They made their home in Gutches Grove, where Kenneth was a butter maker at the creamery. In 1957, the family moved to Long Prairie where Alma provided day care for families while raising her own. When her children got older, she worked at the Long Prairie Produce and then as a clerk at city hall before retiring.

Alma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aide. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, quilting, and sewing. She and Kenneth volunteered at the Senior Citizen Center and helped with Meals on Wheels.

Alma is survived by her husband, Kenneth, Long Prairie; daughter, Ardis (Dennis) Jessop, Maple Grove; son, Keith Lindstrom, St. Paul; brother, David Duda, Clarissa; grandchildren, Dustin (Paula) Jessop and Aaron (Candice) Jessop; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Atticus, and Dawson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Selma “Sally” Virkus, Olga Kotval, and Ruth Luke.

