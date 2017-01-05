LeRoy Steffen, 62

Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie, for LeRoy G. Steffen, age 62, of Long Prairie who passed away on Wednesday at Valley View Assisted Living in Long Prairie. Rev. Noah Wehrspann will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm, Friday at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

LeRoy George Steffen was born October 23, 1954 in Bertha, Minnesota, the son of Frank and Clara (Berndt) Steffen. He grew up in Long Prairie and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1973. He then attended Alexandria Vocational Tech for two years. He was employed at Dan’s Prize for 29 years.

LeRoy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening and history of all eras. He loved trapping and was a Lifetime member of the Minnesota Trappers Association.

LeRoy is survived by his brother, Larry (Carolyn) Steffen of Long Prairie; and three nieces, Bonnie (William) Schleter, Becky Crider, and Anita Steffen; great nieces and nephews, Tiffany, Amanda, Shane, Ashley, Hailey, and Joshua; and great-great nephew, Kaden.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

