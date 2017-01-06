Cheese Pasta

2 lbs. lean ground beef
8 oz. shell macaroni
2 medium onions, chopped
1 1/2 pt. dairy sour cream
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 (14 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce (comes in 16 oz.)
1 (1/2 lb.) pkg. sliced Provolone cheese (can use Swiss)
1 (1 lb.) can stewed tomatoes
1 (3 oz.) can sliced mushrooms
1 (1/2 lb.) pkg. Mozzarella cheese
Brown meat, drain off fat. Add onion, garlic, sauce, tomatoes and mushrooms; mix well. Simmer 20 minutes. Cook shells. Pour half the shells in deep casserole. Cover with half the sauce; spread half the sour cream over sauce. Top with half the cheese, repeat. Cover casserole. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes. Remove cover, continue to bake until cheese melts. Serves 8.