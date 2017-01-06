Cheese Pasta

2 lbs. lean ground beef

8 oz. shell macaroni

2 medium onions, chopped

1 1/2 pt. dairy sour cream

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 (14 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce (comes in 16 oz.)

1 (1/2 lb.) pkg. sliced Provolone cheese (can use Swiss)

1 (1 lb.) can stewed tomatoes

1 (3 oz.) can sliced mushrooms

1 (1/2 lb.) pkg. Mozzarella cheese

Brown meat, drain off fat. Add onion, garlic, sauce, tomatoes and mushrooms; mix well. Simmer 20 minutes. Cook shells. Pour half the shells in deep casserole. Cover with half the sauce; spread half the sour cream over sauce. Top with half the cheese, repeat. Cover casserole. Bake at 350° for 35-40 minutes. Remove cover, continue to bake until cheese melts. Serves 8.