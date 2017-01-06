Chicken and Rice Bake

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 (10 oz.) frozen peas and carrots, thawed

1 c. milk

1 envelope onion soup mix

1 (2-1/2 to 3 lb.) ready-to-cook broiler-fryer chicken, cut up

1 (3 oz.) can chopped mushrooms

1 c. regular rice

Paprika

In bowl, stir together mushroom soup, milk, dry onion soup mix and undrained mushrooms. Reserve 1/2 cup of the soup mixture and set aside. Stir uncooked rice and thawed vegetables into remaining soup mixture. Turn rice mixture into a 12-by-7 1/2-by-2-inch baking dish. Arange chicken pieces on top. Pour reserved soup mixture over chicken. Sprinkle chicken pieces with paprika. Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 375° until rice is tender, 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours. Makes four to six servings.