1-1/2 c. Uncle Ben’s rice

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 pkg. onion soup mix

2 c. water

2-1/2 lb. chicken or one chicken, cut up

Grease cake pan 9-by-13-by-2-inches. Put in rice and 1/2 pkg. onion soup mix. Mix and lay chicken, skin side up. Add soup with water and pour over chicken. Sprinkle rest of onion soup mix and paprika. Bake for 1-1/2 hours, covered. Uncover the last 15 minutes.