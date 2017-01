1 envelope Lipton onion soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of celery soup

2 lbs. stew meat or cubed round steak

1/3 can water

Mix ingredients together; put in crockpot and cook all day, or bake in oven at 275° for 3 to 4 hours. Stir in 1/2 cup of sour cream just before serving. Serve over noodles or rice.