1 (7 oz.) pkg. elbow macaroni

1 (11 oz.) can cheese soup

1 soup can of milk

1 (8 oz.) carton sour cream

1 tsp. salt

Dash of pepper

1 (8 oz.) pkg. shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 tsp. prepared mustard

2 tsp. minced onion

Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Combine remaining ingredients; fold in macaroni and spoon into greased casserole. Bake in 350° oven for 30 minutes, covered and 15 minutes, uncovered. Serves 6-8.