2 slices smoked ham

1 tsp. salt

8 medium potatoes

1 c. sliced onion

1 can cream of mushroom soup

Dash of pepper

1 c. sour cream

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

Slice potatoes. Combine soup, sour cream, salt and pepper. In greased 3-quart casserole, alternate layers of ham, potatoes and onion and sour cream mixture. Top with cheese, cover loosely with foil. Bake at 350° for 2-1/2 hours.