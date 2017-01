1-1/2 lb. hamburger

1 small bag tater tots

1 can Cheddar cheese soup

1 bag breaded onion rings

1 can cream of mushroom soup

In 13-by-9-inch pan, crumble raw hamburger. Spread 1/2 can of each soup over meat. Cover with tater tots. Add remaining soups. Top with desired amount of onion rings. Dot lightly with butter. Bake at 350° about 45 minutes.