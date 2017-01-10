Alcuin Gangl, 90

Alcuin J. “Al” Gangl, age 90 of Melrose, died Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Alcuin Joseph Gangl was born March 19, 1926 in St. Francis, Minnesota to Michael and Hilda (Eiynck) Gangl. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in October of 1944. On June 20, 1951 he was united in marriage to Lorraine Vogel at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. Al worked as a machinist at American Hoist in St. Paul and for Flour City in Minneapolis for 30 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose, American Legion Post 101, lifetime member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Lodge #459, and was a generous blood donor. Al enjoyed fishing and hunting, and doing yardwork, especially getting rid of the dandelions. Al was also known for being the community window cleaner in Melrose.

Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Lorraine Gangl of Melrose; children, Joleen (Mark) Schindeldecker of St. Paul Park, Ron (Sandi) Gangl of Buffalo, Shari Gangl (Russ Carlson) of St. Paul, and Amy Proell of Mounds View; seven grandchildren, John, Shannon, Mary Beth, Rebecca, Dan, Russell, and Kayla; seven great-grandchildren, Anthony, Deseree, Aaron, David Jr., Brooke, Emma, Meta, and Lilian; brother, Elmer Gangl of Melrose; and sisters, Marti (Roger) Doetkott of Melrose, Ida Finken of Melrose, and Luella (Jim) Noren of St. Paul.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Sally, Dan, Don, Melvin, Issy, Hannah, Herman, Angie, Fron, and Loretta.

Serving as urn bearer will be Ron Gangl. Cross bearer will be Marti Doetkott and scripture bearer will be Drew Templeton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.