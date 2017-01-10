Kenneth Lindstrom, 95

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Prairie for Kenneth A. Lindstrom, age 95, of Long Prairie who passed away on Sunday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Marty Porter will officiate and burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in the spring. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel – Long Prairie.

Kenneth Alvin Lindstrom was born January 20, 1921 in Reynolds Township, Todd County, Minnesota, the son of Oscar and Esther (Larson) Lindstrom. He grew up in Reynolds Township on the family farm. He graduated from Long Prairie High School. After high school, he farmed with his father and later became a butter maker at the Reynolds Creamery in Gutches Grove. He married Alma S. Duda on June 10, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. In 1957, the family moved into Long Prairie and Kenneth worked as a custodian at the Long Prairie School. He retired in 1983. He then worked part-time at Hart Press for several years.

Kenneth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Todd County Historical Society, Country Cruisers Car Club and was treasurer for the Senior Citizens Center. He and Alma volunteered for the Senior Center and delivered Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking, and camping.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Ardis (Dennis) Jessop, Maple Grove; son, Keith Lindstrom, St. Paul; grandchildren, Dustin (Paula) Jessop and Aaron (Candice) Jessop; and great-grandchildren, Dominic, Atticus, and Dawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alma on January 1, 2017, and two sisters, Viola and Vivian.

