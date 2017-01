Lucas John Kelzer was born to Kate and Nick Kelzer of Meire Grove, January 9, 2017 at

1:01 p.m. at the CentraCare Health, Melrose. He weighed 8 pounds,

13 ounces and was

22 inches long.

Lucas is welcomed home by big brothers Austin, Logan, Carter and Collin.

Grandparents are Jerry and Bev VanHavermaet of Sauk Centre and John and the late Marcie Kelzer of Randall.

Great-grandparents are Viola Berscheid of Melrose, Betty VanHavermaet of Sauk Centre and Lorraine Kelzer of Waconia.