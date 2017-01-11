Doris Curtis, 82

Doris Curtis, age 82 of Osakis passed into her new life on January 9, 2017 from the Galeon in Osakis where she was a resident.

Doris Jean Reddick was born on March 31, 1934 in rural Long Prairie to Everett and Cora (Johnson) Reddick. She attended Osakis High School and graduated in 1950. After school Doris was hired by Neil Gillis to work at Gillis Rexall Drug. When she moved to Minneapolis for additional schooling, Doris also worked at a drug store on Lake Street known as Keller Drug. On June 14, 1958 Doris was united in marriage to Leon Curtis at Osakis Lutheran Church. They would spend many years farming and raising their family just south of Osakis.

Doris was an active member of the Osakis Lutheran Church. She belonged to the Sarah Circle, served as a Sunday School teacher and was on the Befriender team. She valued her faith and enjoyed participating in bible study courses including the Bethel series. Volunteer work with the Community Memorial Home Auxiliary was another way she used her gifts.

Besides her talents as a great cook and baker, Doris enjoyed entertaining and was the most gracious of hosts. Countless batches of home baked dishes were supplied by Doris for family gatherings. She was certainly at home in her kitchen, and was always busy cooking and staying ahead of the many meals and field lunches needed to keep everyone well fed. In addition, Doris also helped milk cows for many years. Her good sense of humor made the many long, hard-working days flow smoother.

Doris had a gift for writing and relaxed by reading and writing her own poems and stories. Other hobbies she enjoyed were taking painting classes and doing ceramics. Her greatest joy however came from time spent with her family and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

She will live on through her children, Mike (Robin) Curtis of Osakis, Mary Curtis of Blaine and Nancy (Mike) Woidyla of Osakis; her four grandchildren, Andrew (Vanessa) Curtis, Jaci (Adam) Christiansen, Curtis and Anna Woidyla; a brother, Tom (Sandy) Reddick of Evansville; sister, Marlys (Robert) Ferris of Osakis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith Curtis of Stillwater, Donna Reddick of Ocala, FL, LoRita Curtis of Branson, MO, Linda (Gary) Johnson of Paynesville and Bev (Dr. Earl) Thompson of Albert Lea, MN; many nieces and nephews.

Welcoming her home is her husband, Leon Curtis, a sister, Colleen Kloos and a brother, Kenneth Reddick.

Funeral services for Doris will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Osakis Lutheran Church with Rev. Rich Fitzer officiating. Musicians are organist, Pat Converse and soloist, Darlene Hendricks. Interment is at the West Evergreeen Cemetery in Osakis with her grandchildren and their spouses as pallbearers.

Arrangements handled by the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis, MN.