John Garland, 75, of Moody, Texas, passed away on January 7, 2017. Funeral services for John were held on Monday, January 16, 2017, 12 noon, at Zion Lutheran Church in Browerville with Pastor Del Moen officiating. Interment will be held at the Hewitt City Cemetery in the Spring.

John Emerson Garland was born at Sargent County, North Dakota, on October 6, 1941, to Ralph and Rose (Nash) Garland. His early years were spent on the family farm near Straubville, North Dakota where he first attended a one-room country school. Later he attended Brampton’s Public School until October 1955 when he and his family moved to farm 4 ½ miles east of Browerville.

After graduation from Browerville High School, John enlisted in the Army. Upon discharge, he lived at Marshall for 14 years where he married Delores Jackson and raised his son. In 1977 he moved to Texas to oversee his aging parents. While in Texas, he worked as a highway equipment operator until he retired in 2009.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, playing pool and cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Rose, his ex-wife Delores, son David John Garland and two nephews.

John is survived by his brother William, sisters Patricia (James) Steuck of Long Prairie, Carolyn (Daniel) Wolf of Eagle Bend, daughter-in-law Doreen, one granddaughter Christine, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

