2 lbs. stewing meat, cubed

2 c. sliced fresh mushrooms

10-3/4 oz. can cream of mushroom soup

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

1 c. 7-Up, or other lemon-lime carbonated drink

Place meat and mushrooms in slow cooker. Combine mushroom soup, soup mix and soda. Pour over meat. Cover. Cook on low 8 hours. Serve over rice.