1-1/2 lbs. ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1-1/2 c. diced potatoes

1-1/2 c. sliced carrots

1-1/2 c. peas

1-1/2 c. macaroni, cooked

10-3/4 oz. can cream of celery soup

1/2 lb. cheddar cheese, grated

2 c. milk

1-1/2 tsp. salt

Fry beef and onion in saucepan until brown. Drain. Cook vegetables just until soft. Combine all ingredients in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on high 2 hours, or low 4-5 hours.