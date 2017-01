4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

2 lb. bag sauerkraut, drained and rinsed

4-5 slices Swiss cheese

1-1/4 c. Thousand Island salad dressing

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Place chicken in slow cooker. Layer sauerkraut over chicken. Add cheese. Top with salad dressing. Sprinkle with parsley. Cover. Cook on low 6-8 hours.